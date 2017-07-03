Kourtney Kardashian and Her Model Beau Jet Off to St.-Tropez For a Romantic Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are still going strong! After touching down in St.-Tropez over the weekend, the couple was spotted holding hands while strolling the streets of the French Rivera town on Monday. Hours later, the two were seen cuddled up on a golf cart as they headed to lunch at the Palmiers restaurant with friends. While Kourtney has yet to make her relationship Instagram official, the mother of three recently shared a photo from her trip on social media, writing, “New phone who dis.” Kourtney and Younes first sparked dating rumors when they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in LA back in May, and were later spotted packing on the PDA while vacationing in Cannes.

