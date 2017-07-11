Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s Bikini Bottoms Will Surprise You in the Best Way

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid traveled to Mykonos, Greece, and they packed the most laid-back beachwear for the trip. The supermodels often wear similar swimsuit styles, so we weren’t surprised to see them lounging on a boat in matching looks. Kendall and Bella each wore a bikini top — Bella’s sporty style came in a gray blue and Kendall’s ring-clad triangle design in white — with a pair of baggy pants. (Yes, pants!)

While you might expect the duo to embrace the sunshine in sexy two-pieces, these surprising ensembles took an edgier turn. Kendall even completed her bikini with Adidas Stan Smiths and a vintage Chanel surf button-down. Catch a glimpse of the ladies ahead, shop their essentials, and maybe ditch the standard cover-up next time you slip on your bikini.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kendall-Jenner-Bella-Hadid-Bikinis-Mykonos-43727235

Share

More Celebrity News: