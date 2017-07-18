Kendall and Kylie Jenner Just Dropped a Surprise Swimsuit Collection

Surprise! Kendall and Kylie Jenner have released a swimsuit capsule with blogger-approved online shopping destination Revolve. This isn’t the first time the sisters have launched a limited-edition collection, as we’ve seen with their namesake line Kendall and Kylie. (In 2016, they launched swimwear exclusively for Topshop.)

The 23-piece collection for Revolve retails from $55 to $165 and stays true to the duo’s personal-style aesthetic. In fact, we could see both ladies rocking these swimsuits on Instagram. The range features an array of ’90s-style bralette bikinis, neon-pink triangle designs, and colorblock cutout one-pieces. Have a look at the soon-to-be sold-out collection, which is available on Revolve’s website now.

