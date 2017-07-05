Kate Moss Was “a Sexy Tiger” at Liv Tyler’s 40th Birthday Celebrations
Via: https://www.popsugar.co.uk/celebrity/Kate-Moss-Liv-Tyler-Birthday-Party-43702270
Congrats Ashton Kutcher for being the first recipient of CelebTweets.com’s “Foot in Mouth” Award!
June 30, 1975: A few days after her divorce was finalized to Sonny Bono, Cher marries rock star Gregg Allman. She then filed for divorce from him nine days later.
Via: https://www.popsugar.co.uk/celebrity/Kate-Moss-Liv-Tyler-Birthday-Party-43702270