Kate Middleton Looks Extra Royal Wearing Princess Diana’s Tiara

Just after getting the buzziest haircut of 2017, Kate Middleton caught our attention again (let’s be real — we never looked away) by wearing Princess Diana’s crown to a recent banquet. The party was held on July 12 in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

In addition to a beautiful pale pink lace Marchesa gown, Kate looked stunning in family heirloom jewelry. The piece we’re most excited about is Princess Diana’s Lover’s Knot tiara (the pearl Collingwood earrings also belonged to the Princess of Wales).

This is the pearl and diamond tiara we dream about getting married in; but for Kate, it’s just another special night out. (Love her life.)

Kate’s makeup is also noteworthy thanks to a soft smoky eye. It looks like a blend of blue-gray smudged liner, mauve shadow, and black mascara on the top and bottom lashes. Her skin is glowing thanks to a rose-hued blush, and her lips are glossed in a similar neutral-pink shade. And the best part? Her megawatt smile, of course.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kate-Middleton-Princess-Diana-Tiara-43737730

Share

More Celebrity News: