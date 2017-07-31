Kate Middleton Just Put All Her White Coat Dresses to Shame in This Look

Kate Middleton has certainly spent years stocking up on coat dresses, but her latest isn’t as simple as some of the others. Rather than choosing a design in one plain, bright shade, the duchess shopped one of her go-to labels, Catherine Walker, for a structured zipper-front number with contrast appliqué. The dusty pink design featured lace florals that spiraled down the arms and finished off the hemline.

It looked lovely complete with Kate’s satin Prada clutch, a fascinator, and pearl drop earrings to complement Kate’s brooch. Just one day after stepping out in a crisp white Alexander McQueen jacket, the Catherine Walker piece was a welcome change when Kate visited the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Belgium alongside Prime Minister Theresa May. Read on to zoom in on the details, then shop Kate’s standout coat dress.

43367457

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kate-Middleton-Catherine-Walker-Coat-Dress-43812991

Share

More Celebrity News: