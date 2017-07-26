Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Head — And It’s Actually Pretty Hot!
Image Source: Backgrid
Kate Hudson may be known for her gorgeous, blonde beach waves, but she just completely changed up her hairstyle with a fresh buzz cut. The stunning actress was spotted on the set of her new movie rocking the badass new look alongside Sia.
Kate often switches up her hairstyle with a messy bun, and she even rocked a bob last year, but this is hands down her most extreme hair change yet — and we love it! Following in the footsteps of stars like Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart, Kate looks gorgeous with a shaved head.
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kate-Hudson-Shaved-Head-July-2017-43793545