Kat Von D’s New Liquid Lipstick Is Only Available For 2 Days — So Run, Don’t Walk

In anticipation of the release of her previously discontinued fragrances, Kat Von D released an Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Lip Liner duo in one of her most romantic shades yet. On July 5, the makeup mogul announced that she would be hosting one of her so-called Everlasting Flash sale events to introduce her new lip color, Saint.

Inspired by the brand’s perfume of the same name, the Saint lip color is described as being a “peachy rose” shade. When purchased as part of the sale event, the liquid lipstick and lip liner will also come with samples of both the Saint and Sinner fragrances. In a press statement, Kat said, “This Saint Set gives you the perfect dreamy candied floral fragrance and light nude lip shade for day — the perfect duo for the start of Summer!”

The entire Saint Set is currently available for purchase online only exclusively at Sephora for $38. If you’re interested in the debut lip color, you better act fast: the sale will occur for 48 hours only or while supplies last.

Kat Von D Everlasting Flash: The Saint Set ($38)

