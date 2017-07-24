Kat Von D’s New Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks Are Glittery and “Longwear as F*ck”

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

There’s a Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick color out there for every personality (even if you’re the type to get beauty inspo from a 19th century modernist poet). We didn’t think it was possible to expand the collection, but Kat, ever the innovator, surprised and excited us all over again by announcing new metallic colorways for her popular lip product. The beauty maven herself just teased a look at one of the shades, which makes her pout look like none other than the Heart of the Ocean from Titanic.

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

This “glimmer” (aka what she calls a mix of glitter + shimmer) perfection comes courtesy of Kat Von D’s Glimmer Veil collection. The line will include nine shades, and Kat is wearing Satellite. According to the her caption, “This formula is like heaven on your lips, it’s longwear as f*ck, and is designed to be worn by itself or over any other longwear formula.” She also writes that she’s only wearing one coat of Satellite, which gives you a good idea of how stellar the color payoff will be.

Metallics can be tricky, but leave it to Kat to create a hydrating, multipurpose formula that’ll entice you to try them out. We need it now, but so far Kat’s staying mum about a potential release date. We’ll keep you updated!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kat-Von-D-Glimmer-Veil-Selfie-43784433

Share

More Celebrity News: