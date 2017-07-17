Kailyn Reveals SHOCKING Pregnancy News To Her Baby Daddy ON CAMERA!

Kailyn Lowry has a lot of secrets coming out this season!

In a promotion clip for Teen Mom 2, the reality star sat down with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, to tell him some exciting news. “Well I am going to start filming about being pregnant,” she told Isaac’s father. “That’s crazy, how do you feel about that?” he asked. She replied, “I mean I don’t want to talk about it but I also feel like I’m seeing all of this s**t that Jenelle [Evans] has gone through with having three kids with three people…”

As fans may know, Kailyn is just days away from welcoming her third child, with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Watch Kailyn reveal the shocking news in the clip above! Teen Mom 2 airs Monday night at 9pm ET, only on MTV!

