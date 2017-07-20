John McCain’s Wife Says Their ‘Family Will Face the Next Hurdle Together’ Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

John McCain and his family continue to thank supporters for their outpouring of support and prayer following the announcement of the 80-year-old Arizona senator’s brain cancer diagnosis.

“Thank all of you for the wonderful thoughts. @senjohnmccain is doing well. We as a family will face the next hurdle together,” his wife Cindy McCain shared on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday evening. “One thing I do know is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero and I love him with all my heart.”

Along with the heartfelt caption, Cindy, 63, shared the couple’s wedding photo from their 1980 nuptials.

In 1979, Sen. McCain, who was a Navy captain at the time, met Cindy, a former special education teacher, for the first time at a reception, and they married one year later. The couple have three children: daughter Meghan, 32, and sons John Sidney, 31, and James, 29, and adopted another daughter, Bridget, 25, from Bangladesh.

The Republican politician is also father to sons Douglas, 57, Andrew, 55, Sidney, 50.

Cindy’s update about her husband comes after Meghan shared an emotional tribute to her father.

“Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has,” the Outnumbered co-host wrote in her letter.

Sen. McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, after he underwent surgery at Phoenix’s Mayo Clinic to remove a 5-cm blood clot from above his left eye, according to a statement released from McCain’s office on Saturday.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor was associated with a blood clot,” Wednesday’s statement explained.

