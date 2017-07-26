Jessica Biel Says Son Silas Has His Father’s Style: He’s a ‘Mini Justin’

In Jessica Biel‘s household, it’s all about like father, like son.

The actress, 35, stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and revealed that her 2-year-old son Silas Randall has already got some pretty impressive fashions.

When asked where she shops for her child’s clothing, Biel gave all the credit to her husband Justin Timberlake. “He’s a mini Justin, it’s his style,” The Sinner star shared. “He’s got, like, a daddy swagger.”

And while Timberlake has got the style department down pat, Biel knows how to make her son (and Fallon’s daughter Frances) happy with snacks.

“I do not leave the house ,” the actress advised Fallon, who recently vacationed with Biel and Timberlake in the Hamptons. “I’m gonna have pretzels, veggie sticks, apple—I’m gonna have supplies!”

Biel previously told PEOPLE in April 2016 that her son and husband are “like the same person” and how Silas is “like a mini version of .”

“They like to sit and watch golf together. The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny,” the mother of one added.

Also during her late-night appearance, Biel and Fallon teamed up for a game of charades against the night’s other guests, Matt Bomer and Kelsea Ballerini. Biel failed to guess her husband’s 2002 hit, “Cry Me a River,” as she joked: “Am I gonna get a divorce?”

Via: http://people.com/babies/jessica-biel-son-silas-got-his-father-justin-timberlake-style/

