Jesse Williams Steps Out With New Girlfriend Minka Kelly After Opening Up About His Divorce

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly were spotted out and about together just days before news of their romance broke. The pair, who have yet to officially confirm their relationship, enjoyed each others’ company as they caught a movie in LA on Friday. Despite trying to keep a low profile in black jackets, jeans, and baseball caps, the two looked relaxed and carefree as they walked together through the parking garage.

Jesse and Minka first met on the set of 2013′s The Butler and sparked relationship rumors when they were shooting a video game in Paris last month.

Following their date night, the Grey’s Anatomy actor opened up about his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, in JAY-Z’s Footnotes For 4:44. Aside from talking about how incredibly painful their divorce has been, he also tackled those rumors that he cheated with Minka. “All of a sudden motherf*ckers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship,” he said. “Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

