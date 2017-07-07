Jennifer Aniston’s Dress Doesn’t Scream “Look at Me,” but Her Tiny Bag Does

Jennifer Aniston’s go-to outfits for red carpets and dinner dates are usually black. This much we know, so it wasn’t a surprise when we spotted her in an LBD. The star grabbed dinner with her husband and a few friends while wearing a ruffled wrap dress with peep-toe heels. Though her going-out outfit didn’t exactly scream “look at me,” her bag, on the other hand, definitely stood out.

It was a structured little box with an adjustable strap, which Jennifer wore across her body. Though the accessory was black to complement her outfit, the polished style didn’t go unnoticed. It was a classic mini bag and one we hope to see Jennifer wear again. Scroll on for a closer look, then shop similar box bags of your own.

