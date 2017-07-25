Jennifer Aniston May Have Found the Most Flattering Trousers of the Season

We first spotted the paper-bag-waist pant on Kendall Jenner and gal pal Gigi Hadid. And now, Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity giving this trend a try. The actress was seen wearing these flattering trousers while at dinner with husband Justin Theroux.

For her casual date-night look, Jennifer tucked a navy spaghetti strap tank top into the striped trousers. She styled the belted pants with a pair of practical strappy sandals, gold hoops, and a delicate chain. Have a look at Jennifer’s outfit ahead, and shop similar versions of her pants if you’re feeling particularly inspired.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Jennifer-Aniston-Wearing-Striped-Trousers-43756687

