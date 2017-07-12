Jaden Smith Is the Spitting Image of His Mom in This Side-by-Side Snap

The moment you realize your son doesn’t only look like his father @officialjaden pic.twitter.com/yd4cZNoOK0

— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 11, 2017

We’ve always thought that Jaden Smith was a spitting image of his famous father, Will Smith, but now we’re not so sure. On Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a side-by-side snap of her 19-year-old son and a throwback of her on A Different World, and the resemblance is uncanny. Not only does he dress up in a red jacket like her character, but he even nails the same facial expression. Seriously, Jaden is actually Jada’s mini me! If you need us, we’ll just be over here reevaluating our entire lives.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jaden-Smith-Looking-Like-Jada-Pinkett-Smith-Picture-2017-43728446

