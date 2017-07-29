It Doesn’t Get Any More Summery Than This Sun-Filled Jersey Shore Wedding

Gwyneth and Steve’s colorful, Jersey Shore wedding was one of the most memorable events their photographer captured that year. The couple got ready at the Icona Golden Inn Avalon — each party preparing with so much excitement and smiles — and then headed over to the beach for the ceremony. The two shared an emotional first look before exchanging vows right on the sand. The party continued with food, Champagne, and dancing, and the speeches were so sweet that Gwyneth had to keep a handkerchief nearby for every tearful moment.

See their photos!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Summer-Jersey-Shore-Wedding-43790655

