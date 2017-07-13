Is Kid Rock Running For the US Senate? Let’s Take a Look at the Evidence

This year continues to prove itself as a very weird year in politics. The Trumps are tweeting out potentially damaging information about themselves, someone created a campaign committee to make Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson run for president . . . and that’s just this week so far. To add to this mess, Robert James Ritchie — also known as Kid Rock — now wants us to believe he has plans to run for US Senate.

In a tweet on July 12, Kid Rock posted the following:

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1

— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017



The link leads to a website called Kid Rock ’18 For Us Senate. The website features Kid Rock sitting next to a taxidermied deer and a small logo signaling he was born in Detroit. It also includes a rotating slogan GIF, with gems like “In Rock We Trust” and “Pimp the Nation.” And yes, you can even buy official merchandise like a t-shirt or hat.



43530543

Kid Rock hasn’t officially filed to establish a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, though, to note, this isn’t required until a potential candidate “receive[s] contributions or make[s] expenditures in excess of $5,000.” But there might be another, simpler reason for this: the “campaign” website is owned by Warner Bros. Records, where Kid Rock is signed. So, yes, it seems more likely this is some of promotional stunt to announce a new album than a legitimate political campaign.

I know — your dreams of chanting “pimp the nation” are now no longer a possibility. But you can still join in on the meme that was almost immediately created as soon as Kid Rock tweeted out his website.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/xHAqMYQQ9o the answer is an absolute YES

— Nick Baumann (@NickBaumann) July 12, 2017



I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES.https://t.co/WCfCJjAYJQ

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 12, 2017



I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/xb3o723SC6 The answer is an absolute YES, unfortunately

— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2017



Kid Rock’s political aspirations are nothing new, as reports suggested him as a possible candidate to challenge Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan in 2018. He has also previously expressed his support for President Donald Trump, famously visiting the White House in April with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent. It’s unclear when Kid Rock will reveal his intentions behind this website, but it’s clear he’s going to try and drum up all the attention he can in the meantime.

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock

— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017





Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Kid-Rock-Running-Senate-43733379

Share

More Celebrity News: