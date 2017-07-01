Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Messi! The Argentinian Soccer Player Is Married

Lionel Messi is officially a married man. The Argentinian soccer player tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Antonella Roccuzzo. The two got married in front of 260 guests and 150 journalists in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Among the guests were some very famous faces, including Shakira and Gerard Piqué (who plays for FC Barcelona with Messi), Neymar Jr., and Dani Alves.

The happy couple, who are childhood sweethearts and have two kids, posed together on the red carpet (yes, there was a red carpet!), and while Messi looked dapper in a suit and silver tie, it was Antonella’s wedding dress that took our breath away. The bride wore a custom-made Rosa Clará design in a mermaid style with a “deep heart-shaped neckline” that was full of delicate lace flowers, including a lace T-shaped back that connected with her long and flowy train. Looking at these photos and videos of Mr. and Mrs. Messi will fill you with joy.

