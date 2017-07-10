Insiders Reveal All the Secret Menu Items You Have to Get at Disneyland

The secret’s out — there’s officially a Disneyland secret menu. Disneyland resort employees revealed the coveted list of little-known foods to ABC Eyewitness News, and the results are enough to have you booking a trip ASAP. The trick to ordering from the secret menu is to be specific with your request — all the items are made with existing ingredients but transformed into a new dish. Check out the full list ahead, which includes ice cream nachos (!) and a new take on the mac ‘n’ cheese chili cones.

Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie With Jalapeños: The Fire-Fly, Main Street Refreshment Corner

Mac-n-Chili Bread Bowl: Main Street Refreshment Corner

“Electra”-fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Carnation Cafe

Galactic Burger “Alien Style”: Galactic Grill

Fantasia Ice Cream Whoopie Pie Sandwich: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Main Street “Floats”: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Fried Mozzarella Sticks: Stage Door Cafe

Ice Cream Nachos with choice of ice cream and topping on a bed of Crispitos: The Golden Horseshoe

Malibu Mocha Smoothie: Schmoozie’s

Mac-n-Cheese Bread Bowl: Pacific Wharf Cafe

Neapolitan Shake: Flo’s V8 Cafe

