Ina Garten’s Favorite Kitchen Tool Is Sitting in Your Drawer Right Now

Ina Garten is the queen of all things culinary, so when she reveals her secrets, it’s a good idea to listen. Ina recently sat down with Bon Appetit magazine for a rapid-fire question and answer session in which she revealed her go-to Summer drink, whether she prefers butter or olive oil, and — perhaps most importantly — the one kitchen tool she can’t live without: a microplane.

Ina answered, “You know what I love is a rasp (a microplane) because I love the zest of citrus fruit. And actually now I do garlic on the rasp because it grates it so finely.”

And we’d have to agree a microplane ($16, pictured above) is a nonnegotiable tool that everyone should have stocked in their kitchen. Like Ina, we love using a microplane to grate garlic and adding lemon zest to pasta and other dishes.

To find out what’s always in Ina’s fridge and more of her rapid-fire answers, head to Bon Appetit for the full Ina Garten interview.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Ina-Garten-Favorite-Kitchen-Tool-43775638

Share

More Celebrity News: