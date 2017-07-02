In Truly Unhinged Tweet, Trump Shares WWE Clip Showing Him Attacking CNN

On Sunday, July 2, President Trump unleashed yet another attack on the media. After his widely condemned attacks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts earlier in the week, Trump uploaded an edited GIF of himself assaulting a CNN logo. The violent clip comes from a 2007 WWE Wrestlemania event Trump participated in, but the dangerous message it sent to news outlets that criticize him was heard loud and clear. “#FraudNewsCNN” he hashtagged the tweet which has since raised concerns for many journalists, including those who work for CNN.

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017

Read on to see CNN’s response to Trump’s tweet which the network considers Trump’s way of encouraging violence against reporters, then read what other journalists and political commentators had to say about Trump’s troubling tweet ahead.

CNN statement responding to the president: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.” pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

Isn’t pro wrestling fake?

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

“Who’s going to speak up?” @brianstelter asks how news orgs, Republicans will respond to Trump’s anti-media tweets https://t.co/zvxkqFBu0R

— CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2017

The President of the United States is encouraging violence not just against a reputed news channel, but the entire free media.

— Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) July 2, 2017

Wow, this is just truly disgusting. It’s a sad day when the leader of the free world thinks this is an appropriate message to show the world

— PEYTON (@Peytonsmusic) July 2, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, this is disgusting & sad. As a news reporter, regardless of who I work for, you make me feel more unsafe doing my job

— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) July 2, 2017

.@ananavarro on Trump’s CNN tweet: “It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get someone killed in the media.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/myhELRMu2x

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 2, 2017

Please review these words from John F. Kennedy. Without freedom of the press “no republic can survive.” pic.twitter.com/SbaYB6GmXd

— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 2, 2017

25th Amendment. https://t.co/KM4KeakQlI

— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 2, 2017

