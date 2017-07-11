If You’ve Ever Been to a Baby Shower, This FridaBaby Ad Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

If you’ve had a kid you know how much fun baby showers are, especially when they’re thrown in your honor. You can also probably relate to the avalanche of unsolicited advice you get when you’re expecting your first born. . . from EVERYONE.

And by the looks of Fridababy’s latest commercial, they definitely get where you’re coming from. From a guy looking deadpan into the camera saying, “I heard breast is best,” to a new mommy giving her expert advice on how “You have to teach your baby mindfulness because he’s starting his own journey,” the campaign covers all of the laugh out loud conversations a mommy-to-be goes through. Heck, they even squeeze in a possible reference to your mother-in-law at one point.

But the fun really begins when a few moms from the Fridababy team turn the baby shower upside down with snappy one-liners, like “Which one of you monsters got this couple a bulb syringe?” and “Welcome to 2017 Pops” before giving the expecting couple the stuff they actually need.

The video’s main message: Take every piece of advice with a grain of salt, and don’t forget to laugh along the way.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/FridaBaby-Ad-Over-Top-Hilarious-43724526

