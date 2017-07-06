If You Can’t Wait For Bad Moms Christmas, This Movie Is the Answer to Your Prayers

If you didn’t fully grasp the concept of moms behaving badly in Bad Moms or the trailer for Bad Moms Christmas, never fear: Fun Mom Dinner is here. The indie comedy stars Molly Shannon, Toni Collette, Katie Aselton, and Bridget Everett as four preschool moms who decide to blow off steam one night with a simple dinner, but alas, nothing goes according to plan. The trailer features poop splatter, weed-fueled shenanigans, a shark onesie, and Adam Levine as a scruffy bartender. If none of that does it for you, there’s also Adam Scott and Rob Huebel in the standard Clueless Dad roles, jokes about being too stressed to even buy milk, and a tearful game of Never Have I Ever. Watch it above, and catch Fun Mom Dinner when it hits select theaters and on demand August 4.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Fun-Mom-Dinner-Trailer-43709550

