If You Can’t Get the KKW Contour Sticks, Shop These 10 Options Instead
We obviously can’t wait to try out the KKW Beauty contour sticks, but getting them is going to be brutal. They have been selling out fast — you know how beauty product debuts go. To hold you over until you can score the KKWs for yourselves, we rounded up our favorite contour sticks from other brands. These options will give you a flawless, sculpted face we’re sure any Kim Kardashian fan would approve of. Take a look at these amazing alternatives.
43654217
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Contour-Sticks-43659526