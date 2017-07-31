If Only Daenerys Knew This Info About Jon in This Week’s Game of Thrones

This week’s Game of Thrones featured a meeting we’ve been waiting our whole lives (OK, seven seasons) for: the one between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Though they’re not immediate BFFs at first — their family histories make them uneasy about each other — Tyrion helps Daenerys to strategize in her partnership with Jon by giving him dragonglass. The funny thing about all their interactions, though, is that they’re related, and if they had this info, it would change everything.

Not only do these two seem destined for each other (A Song of Ice and Fire . . . hello!), but they are also related by blood: Rhaegar Targaryen is Daenerys’s brother and Jon’s father, making Daenerys his aunt. I’m not being gross when I say they should get married; I’m just going along with Game of Thrones custom. (It’s a whole lot better than the old Targaryen custom of brothers and sisters marrying.)

What’s most interesting about their being related are all the offhand references in this episode — Daenerys saying she’s the last Targaryen (nuh-uh) and the scene where they talk outside, with Jon admiring her dragons. “I named them for my brothers: Viserys and Rhaegar,” she says, and obviously the name Rhaegar means nothing to Jon now, but it will very soon, hopefully . . . if he finds out who his parents are this season.

Obviously, if Jon knew Rhaegar was his dad, all of his interactions with Dany would be very different — especially that whole bending-the-knee conversation. Can’t wait until they really find out.

