If Kendall Jenner’s New Accessory Trick Isn’t an Obsession, What Is?

Considering Kendall Jenner’s big love for all trends ’80s, we’re not surprised she’s devoted to wearing a fanny pack. It’s an easy little pouch Kendall can affix to her waist, then go hands-free while shopping with Gigi Hadid or running errands. Kendall’s choice of designs are neutrals — including a quilted Chanel mini and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton silhouette — making them easy to mix and match with all her clothes.

With this accessory style move, Kendall walks around the city appearing effortless and light, avoiding the weighty conundrum that comes with being a “bag lady.” Scroll for a glimpse at the many different outfits Kendall’s completed with a fanny pack (sometimes she chooses to secure one around the shoulder), then shop similar options that will help you nail the look this season.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kendall-Jenner-Wearing-Fanny-Pack-43605489

