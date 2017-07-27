I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For E.L.F.’s New Ice Cream Brush

If your current makeup technique is leaving you with a cakey finish, E.L.F. has a sweet solution.

The brand’s new Beautifully Precise Swirl Foundation Brush ($10) looks like a gorgeous soft serve with a bouquet of bristles atop a chic clear handle. The unique brush features a swirl pattern on top of the bristles, allowing your foundation to fill the grooves and more evenly disperse the makeup on your face.

What makes it genius are the indentations, which will ensure you won’t overload your brush with product and guarantee you’ll never overdo it. You can control the coverage, and the triangular handle makes it easy to grip. Not only does the brush look gorgeous on your vanity and blend your foundation in flawlessly, but it’s entirely cruelty-free, allowing you to look good while keeping your conscience squeaky clean.

41953854

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/ELF-Beautifully-Precise-Swirl-Foundation-Brush-43792281

Share

More Celebrity News: