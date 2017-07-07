Huda Kattan Shows How to Clean False Lashes So You Can Stop Throwing Away Money

How I clean my falsies so that they last over 15 wears! For full details, check out my blog (link in my bio) #hudabeauty

If you struggle with justifying the cost of false eyelashes given their longevity — or lack thereof — consider trying Huda Kattan’s seemingly effective cleaning process. To wear lashes multiple times, the beauty influencer has a simple system that requires tweezers, two round cotton pads, one cotton swab, and oil-free makeup remover.

In a recent video on Instagram, Huda gave her followers the rundown. First, carefully remove any visible dried glue with tweezers — Huda uses her specially designed Tweezerman pair, naturally. Then, lay each lash on a round cotton pad soaked in oil-free makeup remover. Huda recommends the popular Bioderma cleansing water. Press the two cotton pads together for 30 seconds. Wipe away any remaining makeup using one solution-soaked end of the cotton swab. Lastly, go over your newly cleaned lashes with the dry cotton swab bud.

Watch Huda’s quick and easy tutorial above, and prepare to save a lot of money on false eyelashes going forward.

