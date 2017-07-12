Huda Kattan Is Launching a Rainbow Highlighter Palette to Give You That Mermaid Glow

Huda Kattan knows what products will make for viral Instagram selfies and YouTube tutorials. She started her career as a vlogger, but has since become one of the most successful influencers turned entrepreneurs. Her brand, Huda Beauty, has a cult following, and we can see her fans going wild for this highlighter set. The Limited-Edition Huda Beauty Summer Solstice Highlighter Palette ($45) won’t be available until July 18 on shophudabeauty.com, but we have a sneak peek of it now, as well as swatches!

It features four creative strobing colors — yellow (Saint-Tropez), copper (Malibu), pink (Copacabana), and purple (Mykonos) — all named after top global Summer destinations. The palette is also offered in two shades: Pink Sands (for fair to medium complexions) and Golden Sands (for medium to deep skin). We can see these gorgeous hues mixed and matched to create endless sunset-inspired makeup looks. Like we said, get ready for a flurry of rainbow pastel looks on your Instagram feed soon!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Huda-Beauty-Summer-Solstice-Highlighter-Palette-43727218

