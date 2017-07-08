How to Do Summer Vacation Like Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev knows a thing or two about how to take an epic holiday. The Vampire Diaries actress has traveled all across the globe for work (and leisure), and we can all take a few pointers from her Summer getaways. First, make sure you always have your best gals along for the ride, and second, make sure you flaunt your incredible bikini body any chance you get. If you’re looking for some inspiration this season, look no further than Nina’s fun-filled Instagram account.

33341552

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nina-Dobrev-Summer-Vacation-Pictures-43714909

Share

More Celebrity News: