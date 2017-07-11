How to Diminish Cellulite While Giving Your Self-Confidence a Boost

Just about all women have it, and whether genetics has blessed you with a little more than you’d like, cellulite is just one of those things we have to embrace. What causes that dimply, orange-peel-looking flesh? When fat cells push up against our skin and the fibrous tissue that connects our skin to our muscle pulls down, we’re left with that signature bumpy skin. Although you can’t get rid of cellulite completely, here are some simple things you can do to reduce its appearance.

