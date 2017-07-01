How Susan Tynan’s Custom-Framing Obsession Turned Into a Booming Business

Susan Tynan was enjoying an interesting career in business, working for several internet startups, and raising two little girls, when she became obsessed with making custom framing easy and accessible. She founded Framebridge to make it easy for everyone to frame the things they love. Three years in, Framebridge has over 150 employees and frames the most amazing photos, art, and artifacts of their customers. Though a busy CEO, Susan took a moment to share with us what fuels her passions in our Power Your Happy Q&A.

