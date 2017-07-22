How Sailing in the Caribbean Changed My Life

If I had to stay landlocked for the rest of my life, I’m not sure if I could be happy. I grew up in the Caribbean with a grandfather who adored the sea and who named his boat after me. Grandpa Javier would wake up my brother Omar and I at 4 a.m. to go walk on a sandy beach and then on a rocky coastline to fish, showing us his great passion for the ocean. As I grew up, I always longed for the sea, renting places by the sand and swimming almost every day. Then, in my early 20s, I met a handsome sailor named Alejandro (my now-husband) and I fell, inevitably, in love with him as I fell in love with sailing. Now I consider myself a woman of the sea, and I can only fathom a future filled with sailing adventures. I share this passion for the water through my writing because I want others to know of the life-changing power that lies in the ocean. There is something so utopian about sailing, so surreal, that it is difficult to put into words; you have to go out there to truly understand it. I always try to explain it anyway.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Sailing-Caribbean-43744735

