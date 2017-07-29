How Julianne Hough’s Romantic Honeymoon Involves Meryl Streep

Julianne Hough is currently enjoying a romantic honeymoon with her new husband, NHL player Brooks Laich. After their picturesque wedding in Idaho on July 8, the couple jetted off to the Seychelles and shared photos of their hard bodies on the beach — Brooks even incorporated Julianne into his workout.

The pair then moved on to Maasai Mara, Kenya, where they shacked up at the Angama Mara safari lodge. Julianne and Brooks both posted photos from their trip to Instagram while watching the annual great migration, spotting elephants, taking a hot air balloon ride, and eating breakfast in the middle of the Savannah. What’s interesting about the gorgeous landscape is that it’s the same site where they filmed some of the most romantic scenes from Meryl Streep and Robert Redford’s 1985 drama Out of Africa. How’s that for an Oscar-winning vacation?

