One Uber passenger will be leaving a 0-star review after he watched his driver seemingly receive oral sex from a drunk prostitute. To make things worse, after he complained, all the company offered him as consolation was a $10 credit.

The post Horrified Uber Passenger Films Drunk Prostitute Perform Oral Sex On His Driver appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/uber-rider-films-drunk-prostitute-oral-sex-driver/

Share

More Celebrity News: