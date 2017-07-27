Hillary Clinton promises to deliver the unvarnished truth about her experience in the surreal 2016 presidential election in her forthcoming memoir — just as the newly revealed title pledges.

What Happened, out Sept. 12, will lay out what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes made during the campaign, coping with a “shocking and devastating loss,” and how Clinton has “found the strength to pick herself back up afterward,” according to a release from publisher Simon & Schuster.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down,” Clinton writes in the book’s introduction.

The memoir also promises to address “how the 2016 election was marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary.”

Clinton, 69, has kept a relatively low profile since her shocking loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, although she recently opened up about it at Recode’s 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost,” Clinton said at the conference.

Regarding allegations of Russian interference in the election, including the DNC hack, the former secretary of state said, “the Russians, in my opinion … could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they have been guided … by Americans.”

The former Democratic candidate also said that the media coverage of her private email server was “like it was Pearl Harbor” when really it was “the biggest ‘nothing burger’ ever.”

She also claimed she was not as confident as others about her chances of becoming the first female president, saying that she was “the victim of the very broad assumption” that she was going to win promoted by her party.

“I never believed it, I always thought it would be a close election because our elections are always close.”

