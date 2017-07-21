Here’s When American Horror Story Season 7 Will Premiere!

It’s official! Not only has FX revealed the official title of American Horror Story season 7 — Cult — they announced the premiere date. The new batch of episodes will hit primetime on Sept. 5! That’s early by AHS standards. The show typically premieres in October; last year was the first year it began in September, but this premiere date is even earlier.

FX also gave away hints about the new season via their Zoetrope exhibit at Comic-Con, while we’ve gotten details here and there over the past few months. Lena Dunham recently joined the cast, and I have a feeling we’re just at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this year’s theme.

Keep checking back for more details, and be sure to sign up at AHS7.com for exclusive content leading up to the new season!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/American-Horror-Story-Season-7-Cult-Premiere-Date-43773268

