Here’s How to Tell If Your Eggs Have Gone Bad

You go to scramble your eggs and then realize something: the eggs might be bad. But how can you tell for sure? It turns out that fresh eggs can last beyond their “sell-by” dates, and there’s one easy trick to help you decide if they’re still good, which is the float test. All you need is a bowl or a glass, water, and the egg(s) in question.

Here’s how to put the test into action. Fill your bowl or glass with water, and drop an egg into it. If the egg sinks to the bottom and lays flat on its sides, it’s super fresh and good to go. If it sinks but stands upright, it’s still fine to use but it’s a little older. If it floats, it’s bad and you should not use it.

39878905

And that’s it! There’s no need to obsess over the dates that may or may not be listed on the carton, and once you decide whether or not your eggs are fresh, you’ll be ready to tackle poached eggs, scrambled eggs, cheesy egg muffins, or whatever egg recipe you’re in the mood for.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/How-Tell-Egg-Bad-43792410

Share

More Celebrity News: