Here Are MTV’s 2017 VMA Nominees!

MTV’s 2017 VMA nominations are in, and just like the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the VMAs have gone gender neutral. Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with eight nominations, while Katy Perry and The Weeknd are both tied for the second most nominations with five each. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, MTV has also added some new categories like artist of the year and best fight against the system. Tune in on Aug. 27 to find out who wins!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

“Reminder” by The Weeknd

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

“Broccoli” by D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty

“Closer” by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

“Feels” by Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” by Zayn and Taylor Swift

BEST POP

“Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes

“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Down” by Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane

“Chained to the Rhythm” by Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley

“Malibu” by Miley Cyrus

BEST HIP HOP

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Bounce Back” by Big Sean

“Same Drugs” by Chance the Rapper

“Broccoli” by D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty

“Bad & Boujee” by Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

“I’m the One” by DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

BEST DANCE

“Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara

“It Ain’t Me” by Kygo and Selena Gomez

“My Way” by Calvin Harris

“Cold Water” by Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MO

“Gone” by Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign

BEST ROCK

“A Head Full of Dreams” by Coldplay

“Young and Menace” by Fall Out Boy

“Heavydirtysoul” by Twenty One Pilots

“Bang Bang” by Green Day

“Run” by Foo Fighters

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

“Black SpiderMan” by Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson

“Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” by The Hamilton Mixtape

“Light” by Big Sean

“Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara

“Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” by Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley

“Surefire” by John Legend

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran

“Nobody Speak” by DJ Shadow ft. Run the Jewels

“Now or Never” by Halsey

BEST DIRECTION

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Chained to the Rhythm” by Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara

“Reminder” by The Weeknd

BEST ART DIRECTION

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“Bon Appetit” by Katy Perry ft. Migos

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

“Reminder” by The Weeknd

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Dis Generation” by A Tribe Called Quest

“iSpy” by Kyle feat. Lil Yachty

“Chained to the Rhythm” by Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

“Fade” by Kanye West

“Side to Side” by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“The Greatest” by Sia

“Down” by Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane

BEST EDITING

“Mask Off” by Future

“Wyclef Jean” by Young Thug

“Green Light” by Lorde

“Closer” by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

“Reminder” by The Weeknd

