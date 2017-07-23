Goddess Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Ant-Man and the Wasp Cast as Janet Van Dyne

Ant-Man and the Wasp doesn’t come out for another whole year, which makes the knowledge of how incredible the cast is that much more torturous. Ant-Man cast members Paul Rudd, Michael Peña, and Evangeline Lilly will all return (among others), but there are also a few new faces. Michelle Pfeiffer’s exciting role was revealed during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel in July, as well as the announcement Laurence Fishburne has signed on, too. Read on to see everyone who’s joined the (seriously stacked) cast!

