Gigi Hadid’s New Styling Trick Makes Outfit Planning a Whole Lot Easier

This Summer, Gigi Hadid has been spending plenty of time in New York, showing off a slew of new outfits. We’ve noticed that those outfits include some essentials, like her Stalvey top-handle bag (she owns the design in multiple colorways and textures), ultrabright sunglasses, and statement pants. But Gigi plays a trick with these items. In order to come up with the foundation of her look, she matches at least two of her pieces every time.

Perhaps we can credit the move to her new stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, or maybe this game of mixing and matching was all Gigi’s idea. Either way, we’re on board with trying it out for ourselves: just coordinate your sunglasses with your shades, bag, or that flash of color on your boots, finish with neutral separates, and — voilà! — you’ve got Gigi’s signature down to a science. Read on to see how it’s done.

41738743

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Gigi-Hadid-Street-Style-Summer-2017-43712838

Share

More Celebrity News: