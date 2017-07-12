Gigi Hadid Is Stealing a Page Out of Bella Hadid’s Style Book With This T-Shirt

Gigi Hadid isn’t shy about borrowing clothes from her sister, Bella Hadid. In fact, Gigi’s latest outfit proves that she often looks to her younger sister for wardrobe inspiration. The supermodel was seen trying the slashed t-shirt trend Bella is so fond of.

While her white crop top and striped Tanya Taylor pants made for a great outfit, we couldn’t help but zoom in on what was peeking out underneath that slashed tee. Gigi strategically showed off her black logo-covered Versace bra and finished off her look with a pair of Andre Assous slides that featured a horse-bit buckle detail. Have a look at Gigi’s full ensemble, and buy similar versions of her statement bra ahead.

