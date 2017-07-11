Gigi Hadid Is Definitely Not Counting Calories As She Hits The McDonald’s Drive-Thru
Gigi Hadid was not worried about her waistline as she hit the drive-thru at McDonald’s like a normal non-supermodel. The impossibly thin blonde ordered milkshakes, a soda, and multiple bags of food for her and her friends after a day of shopping.
