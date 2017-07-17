Get Out — They’re Parents! Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome Son Beaumont Gino

That’s going to be one funny kid!

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are parents after welcoming son Beaumont Gino Peele on Saturday, July 1, E! News reports

This is the first child for the Get Out writer, director and producer, 38, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, 39, who eloped in 2016.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jordan Peele reveals elopement with Chelsea Peretti on Seth Meyers

Peele broke the couple’s nuptials news that April on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, appearing with his Key & Peele costar Keegan-Michael Key.

“I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti,” Peele said during a segment in which he and Key shared trivia about each other to help people tell them apart.

“I am not married to actress Chelsea Peretti, we are just dating,” Key joked, earning quite the look from his comedy partner.

RELATED: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Are Expecting — and Naturally They Have to Give a Nod to Beyoncé

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Peele admitted that “this child will be comedy gold” and that their baby announcement was pretty much unavoidable.

“You want to get into the zone where you feel like, ‘Okay, now this is happening,’ and really it got to the point where hiding it really wasn’t an option,” he explained of Peretti’s bump, adding that the couple have “gotten such a warm reaction” to their news.

“We’re so excited, and it’s surreal and cool,” the star added. “My wife is just a very beautiful and spectacular pregnant person.”

Of his hush-hush nuptials, Peele shared that, in his mind, there were no downsides. “Oh my God, what aren’t the pros of eloping?” he said. “I’m not a very crowd-oriented person. I feel like I’m great one-on-one, I’m okay with two people, with three I’m a little bit worse.”

FROM PEN: The Mummy Star Annabelle Wallis On How She Almost Puked on Tom Cruise

RELATED: Jordan Peele Can’t Wait to Parent with Wife Chelsea Peretti: “This Child Will Be Comedy Gold!”

Since the couple’s baby news broke, Peretti has been keeping her social-media followers updated on the progress of her growing bump — alongside a dose of hilarity, of course.

“Thinking about a variety of snacks after a lengthy nap. Here I am in a sexy red dress!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned a mirror-selfie post in late April, where she’s outfitted in a flowy garment.

“VROOM VROOOOOOMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM BEEPBEEPBEEEEEPBEEEEEEEPBEEPBEEPP whats a good rocking chair,” she added.

Via: http://people.com/babies/jordan-peele-chelsea-peretti-welcome-son-beaumont-gino/

Share

More Celebrity News: