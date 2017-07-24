Game of Thrones: Here’s the Last Time We Saw Hot Pie

The second episode of Game of Thrones season seven is action-packed, but we were just as excited about one of the smaller moments: when Arya sees Hot Pie again after all this time.

Hot Pie, played by Ben Hawkey, is one of the boys recruited to join the Night’s Watch in season one. He is an orphan living in King’s Landing who apprentices for a baker (hence his nickname). After Ned Stark’s execution, Arya escapes King’s Landing by posing as a boy and joining the group traveling north to the Wall with Yoren.

When their group is attacked by Gold Cloaks, Arya, Hot Pie, and Gendry are captured alive and taken to Harrenhal, where they are only saved from being tortured to death by the arrival of Tywin Lannister, who wants all the prisoners put to work. But Arya and Hot Pie know they are not safe there, and they escape with Jaqen H’ghar’s help. This is also where Arya starts her kill list.

When they eventually reach the Inn at the Crossroads, Hot Pie decides to stay there and work as a baker for the innkeeper, who makes a deal with the Brotherhood Without Banners to keep Hot Pie. Arya is not so lucky, and she is forced to ride off with them (with a loaf of bread shaped like a direwolf, courtesy of Hot Pie). That’s the last time Arya sees him until Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, but viewers see him in season four, serving Brienne and Podrick and informing them of Arya’s whereabouts.

There’s definitely an Arya-Hot Pie shipping contingent now. But what will we call them? Harya? ArPie? Pirya?

