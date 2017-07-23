Forget Trends — Emily Ratajkowski’s Bikini Will Make You Want to Wear a Classic

When it comes to swimsuits, Emily Ratajkowski’s a trendsetter. That’s likely because she’s got a lot of practice; a scroll through the model’s Instagram and you might just suspect this babe lives in her suits on a seemingly perpetual vacation. She’s mastered the art of mismatched bikinis and accessorizing with delicate jewels, but her latest bikini shot is decidedly pared down and no less stunning.

Emily shared a photo posing on the beach in a white string bikini. It doesn’t come with any frills — save for the simple gold hoops and layered necklaces she added to the look — all the better to put a spotlight on your tan. And, just like that Emily’s sent us swimsuit shopping again. You too? Read on for a glimpse at the understated bikini you’ll want to add to your collection, then shop.

