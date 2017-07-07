Farrah Abraham’s Mom SLAMS Rape & Abuse Claims: ‘It’s Time To Grow Up!’

Farrah Abraham‘s mom Debra Danielsen isn’t buying the rape claims recently mentioned by the Teen Mom OG‘s dad, Michael Abraham. Michael recently tweeted that Farrah’s bad behavior was due to rape and abuse during her childhood. But Farrah’s mom says that’s no excuse and isn’t even sure the allegations are true! In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Debra explained why she doubts the allegations and why she thinks it’s time for Farrah “to grow up!”

