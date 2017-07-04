Everything You Need to See From the Chanel Couture Show

For this season’s spectacular set, Karl Lagerfeld paid the ultimate tribute to the City of Light, transforming the Grand Palais into the Eiffel Tower for the Chanel Fall ’17 Couture show. A replica tower was built right over the runway, with models making their walk under the arch. Per usual, the front row was a veritable who’s who of Hollywood and style insiders like Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, and Katy Perry.

As for the clothes, Karl introduced boater hats to complement every look, while modest silhouettes in navy, grays, and blacks dominated the catwalk. The one exception, of course, is Lagerfeld’s bridal look — this time, a voluminous, long-sleeved confection, trimmed with white floral embellishments and finished with a mile-long tulle veil floating behind her. Read on for every awe-inspiring moment from the runway.

