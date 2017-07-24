Even Scott Eastwood Can’t Help but Marvel at His Ripped and Wet Body

Scott Eastwood is hot, and we have a feeling that he knows he’s hot. The Fate of the Furious actor was spotted taking a dip in the ocean in Miami Beach on Sunday, and we’re obviously here for it. Scott, doing us all a solid, ditched his shirt (and beloved jeans) to show off his chiseled abs and large biceps while cooling off in the water during the city’s Swim Week. And what do you do when you’re just that good-looking? You admire all of your hard work, of course. The fitness enthusiast glanced down at his physique while making his way out of the waves before flashing his best brooding face for the cameras. It’s a good thing we weren’t on that beach, because we probably would have thrashed around like a fish out of water to get to him.

